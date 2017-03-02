Titans “open for business” on first-round trade again this year

Posted by Josh Alper on March 2, 2017, 7:06 AM EST

Titans General Manager Jon Robinson made a big splash in his first year on the job when he traded the first overall pick of the draft to the Rams.

The haul in that trade leaves the Titans with a pair of first round picks at their disposal this year and Robinson’s approach with the fifth and 18th selections won’t be too different from last year.

“It’s got to be a two-way street, we’ve got to have somebody that wants to move up to that spot, but like I said last year, we’re open for business,” Robinson said, via ESPN.com.

The Titans dealt the top pick well ahead of the draft last year, something that’s less likely to happen with No. 5 because of the need for teams to know that their desired target will be on the board when it becomes time to pick. Robinson said he plans to do some groundwork with teams drafting around that spot so that he knows who might be interested when the first round gets rolling.