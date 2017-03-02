 Skip to content

Vance Joseph says Trevor Siemian will be ready for OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 7:15 AM EST
DENVER, CO - JANUARY 1: Quarterback Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos exits the tunnels and on to the field before the game against the Oakland Raiders at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 1, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Daniel Brenner/Getty Images) Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who had shoulder surgery after the 2016 season, recently expressed optimism that he’ll be available for offseason workouts, but he didn’t say unequivocally that he’ll be ready. Appearing on PFT Live, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was far more clear.

Specifically, Joseph said Siemian will be ready for Organized Team Activities.

Siemian wil compete with second-year first-rounder Paxton Lynch as they both learn Mike McCoy’s new offense. There could be a veteran quarterback currently under contract with another team who joins the mix. Due to the tampering rules, I told Joseph I wouldn’t ask him about those quarterbacks.

“Good,” Joseph said.

Hopefully, you’ll say the same thing after hearing the interview.

