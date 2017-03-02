Vance Joseph says Trevor Siemian will be ready for OTAs

Posted by Mike Florio on March 2, 2017, 7:15 AM EST

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who had shoulder surgery after the 2016 season, recently expressed optimism that he’ll be available for offseason workouts, but he didn’t say unequivocally that he’ll be ready. Appearing on PFT Live, Broncos coach Vance Joseph was far more clear.

Specifically, Joseph said Siemian will be ready for Organized Team Activities.

Siemian wil compete with second-year first-rounder Paxton Lynch as they both learn Mike McCoy’s new offense. There could be a veteran quarterback currently under contract with another team who joins the mix. Due to the tampering rules, I told Joseph I wouldn’t ask him about those quarterbacks.

“Good,” Joseph said.

