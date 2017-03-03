Bills reportedly leaning toward cutting Tyrod Taylor

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2017, 10:42 AM EST

Like the Jimmy Garoppolo trade market, reports are all over the place regarding the Bills’ plans for quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Most recently, Vic Carucci of the Buffalo News said that the sense emerging at the Scouting Combine is that the Bills will move on.

That may be a final decision, or it may be the next step in getting there. Ultimately, the decision should be made not by the Bills but by Taylor, if the Bills would be interested in keeping him at a reduced rate.

Here’s how it should happen (regardless of whether it will). The Bills should make their best offer to Taylor on a revised deal that pays less than $27.5 million fully guaranteed in 2017 with another $3 million of his 2018 salary fully guaranteed. Then, Taylor’s agent should gauge the market by finding out what other teams would pay Taylor if he’s available.

Would it be tampering for teams to respond? Yes. Does Taylor need to know what’s behind Door No. 2 before he rejects Buffalo’s Door No. 1 offer? Absolutely.

Although Taylor reportedly won’t accept a pay cut, if the Bills will offer him as much or more than anyone else to remain the starter, he should at least consider it. Ultimately, the Bills may be willing to pay Taylor far more than anyone else would.

There’s a chance that Buffalo could enter the bidding after the cord is cut and Taylor becomes a free agent. It seems to make more sense for everyone to work these details out in advance — especially with all teams and agents currently in Indianapolis for the annual effort to work out contracts and other contingencies regarding player acquisitions.