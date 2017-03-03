 Skip to content

Chargers policy attempts to keep season tickets from being resold on secondary markets

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 3, 2017, 2:02 AM EST
In a message sent to fans on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Chargers mentioned a policy in which the team will “reserve the right to enforce a policy that all season tickets should be used primarily by Season Ticket Members and their personal guests.”

The intent of the policy is to keep entities from buying season ticket packages solely for resale purposes. However, it’s difficult to ignore the irony of the team’s attempt to keep tickets off the secondary market while playing games at The StubHub Center for the next two years, which is named for one of the most prominent players on the secondary ticket market.

The letter, signed by Todd Poulsen, VP of Chargers ticket sales and services, states that buyers will be limited to four tickets a piece and that they cannot guarantee ticket availability for everyone on their waiting list due to the limited capacity of the stadium.

