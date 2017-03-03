Christian McCaffrey runs 4.49 40, Dalvin Cook goes 4.5

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 2:25 PM EST

If you were looking to 40-yard dash times to separate the top running back prospects in this year’s draft, the Scouting Combine didn’t provide a whole lot of daylight between them.

LSU’s Leonard Fournette was timed at 4.51 seconds in Indianapolis on Friday, which ranked third among the perceived trio at the top of the list. Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey ran his first try in 4.49 seconds while Florida State’s Dalvin Cook was just behind him at 4.5 seconds.

McCaffrey lagged behind in the bench press — 10 reps for him, 22 for Cook and Fournette didn’t participate — but was the best jumper in the group.

All three players will also have pro day workouts that will give them Fournette a chance to bench and the whole group an opportunity to go through many of the same drills again, but there wasn’t anything that’s going to sour a team that liked what they’ve seen from the players on the field and on tape.