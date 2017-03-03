Clay Matthews won’t need shoulder surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 11:30 AM EST

Clay Matthews played through a painful separated shoulder last season, an injury which cut into his playing time and production.

But they’re not going to cut into him to fix it.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Matthews won’t need surgery to fix the damage after checking with specialists.

“I think he’s out of the woods,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “I know there was a period of time where they were [considering surgery]. Last time we talked, [team physician Dr.] Pat McKenzie thought he was out of the woods and wasn’t going to need surgery.”

That’s good news for Matthews and the Packers, allowing him to spend the offseason doing on-field work instead of rehabbing. And since they may not know for some time what position he’ll play this year, that will help.

He’s bounced between outside and inside linebacker because of injuries to others, and it’s likely he’ll continue to play both. He missed four games last year with a hamstring injury, and had just one sack in the final five games after the shoulder injury.