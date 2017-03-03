 Skip to content

Clay Matthews won’t need shoulder surgery

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 11:30 AM EST
SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 04: Inside linebacker Clay Matthews #52 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after sacking quarterback Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers during their NFL game at Levi's Stadium on October 4, 2015 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) Getty Images

Clay Matthews played through a painful separated shoulder last season, an injury which cut into his playing time and production.

But they’re not going to cut into him to fix it.

According to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com, Matthews won’t need surgery to fix the damage after checking with specialists.

“I think he’s out of the woods,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said. “I know there was a period of time where they were [considering surgery]. Last time we talked, [team physician Dr.] Pat McKenzie thought he was out of the woods and wasn’t going to need surgery.”

That’s good news for Matthews and the Packers, allowing him to spend the offseason doing on-field work instead of rehabbing. And since they may not know for some time what position he’ll play this year, that will help.

He’s bounced between outside and inside linebacker because of injuries to others, and it’s likely he’ll continue to play both. He missed four games last year with a hamstring injury, and had just one sack in the final five games after the shoulder injury.

  1. truthbetold109 says: Mar 3, 2017 11:37 AM

    When healthy, he is a beast. He needs to get the hamstring and shoulder problems under control. If he does the vikings OL and QB will be pissing themselves.

  2. superbowl45champs says: Mar 3, 2017 11:44 AM

    Great! The top notch medical staff the GBP ALWAYS seem to be spot on when making medical decisions with players. I’m sure by the 2nd week of the season CMIII won’t be complaining of shoulder pain along with his annual hammy….

  3. allight59 says: Mar 3, 2017 11:53 AM

    31 years old, different injury every year….stick a fork in him…no secondary, now no linebackers (perry will bolt with FA)…poor sub 500 Packer team and fans…

