Cowboys want to extend coordinator contracts

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 8:27 AM EST

The Cowboys are hoping to keep their core together, and that doesn’t just mean their players.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, the Cowboys are working on contract extensions for some of their assistant coaches, particularly coordinators Scott Linehan and Rod Marinelli.

They have one year left on their current deals, but last year’s results have them rightfully hoping to keep the band together.

The Cowboys have finished in the top 10 in total offense in two of Linehan’s three seasons, but last year was his most impressive work, with rookie quarterback Dak Prescott taking over in the preseason and leading the team to a 13-3 record.

Marinelli’s also done a good job with an odd lot of parts, building the league’s top run defense last year around linebacker Sean Lee.