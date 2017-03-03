Eagles reportedly working on extension for Beau Allen

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 2:02 PM EST

The Eagles may be losing defensive tackle Bennie Logan as a free agent and they are reportedly working to make sure that they don’t lose another one at this time next year.

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the team is working on a contract extension for Beau Allen. Allen is heading into the final year of the four-year contract he signed as a seventh-round pick in 2014.

Allen appeared in all 16 games and played about 40 percent of the snaps on defense for the Eagles last season. He generally played a run-stopping role and Eagles personnel boss Howie Roseman suggested this week that a bigger role is in Allen’s future.

“We’re excited about Beau, both in his ability to be powerful in the run game but also his athleticism to work edges,” Roseman said. “He has pass-rush moves. With an increased opportunity, we think he’ll be an even better player to our team.”

Roseman said “you try to keep as many good players as you can” when discussing Logan, but he should be a popular player on the open market and the team doled out a lot of money to Fletcher Cox last year.