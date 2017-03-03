Eagles win the coin toss for the 14th pick

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 12:34 PM EST

The Eagles got back into the first round, and they moved up a spot in the draft order today.

Philadelphia won the coin flip held today at the Scouting Combine, and will pick 14th in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The coin had the logos of the Colts and the Vikings, since they were the original owners of the choices. They had matching 8-8 records, and were tied in strength of schedule, requiring the novel, low-tech tiebreaker.

The Colts now settle for the 15th pick.

The Eagles acquired the Vikings pick in the Sam Bradford trade, after trading their own first-rounder (which is 12th) to the Browns in the Carson Wentz deal.