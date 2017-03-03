Eagles win the coin toss for the 14th pick

The Eagles got back into the first round, and they moved up a spot in the draft order today.
Philadelphia won the coin flip held today at the Scouting Combine, and will pick 14th in the 2017 NFL Draft.
The coin had the logos of the Colts and the Vikings, since they were the original owners of the choices. They had matching 8-8 records, and were tied in strength of schedule, requiring the novel, low-tech tiebreaker.
The Colts now settle for the 15th pick.
The Eagles acquired the Vikings pick in the Sam Bradford trade, after trading their own first-rounder (which is 12th) to the Browns in the Carson Wentz deal.
Now let’s see what they do with it, hopefully a receiver or a corner
My life experiences as an Eagles fan tell me Philly will pick a bust at 14, and Indy will pick a future HOF at 15.
If the reports are true and the Eagles do land Cooks for a 2nd round pick and they’re able to grab Dalvin Cook with the 14th pick it would be quite the 180 from the abysmal offense last year.
Parade down Broad Street for winning the toss?
Eagles are lucky they didn’t have Jerome Bettis make the call on the flip.
leary you mean the ref that got the Bettis call wrong call it.
Does this mean the colts can hang another “participated” banner or not lol?!
Moving up one spot in the middle of the first round just improves the perception that the Eagles further robbed the Vikings in this trade. The Eagles didn’t even want Bradford in the building after he throw a hissy fit over the drafting of Wentz and they not only managed to dump Bradford and his over inflated salary, they got a 1st and 4th rounder in the process.
And to think they call Spielman the genius.
“The coin had the logos of the Colts and the Vikings, since they were the original owners of the choices. They had matching 8-8 records, and were tied in strength of schedule, requiring the novel, low-tech tiebreaker.”
I would not call minting a new coin based on original pick owners as “low-tech”.
I do have a quarter in my pocket with tails and heads. That is low tech.
