Eric Decker could join the exodus of Jets veterans

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 8:24 AM EST

Brandon Marshall joined Nick Mangold, Darrelle Revis and others on the Jets’ discard pile on Thursday and the team’s culling of veterans after a dismal 2016 season may not be complete.

Marshall’s running mate at wideout Eric Decker could join them on the chopping block. Manish Mehta and John Healy of the New York Daily News report that it won’t be a surprise if Decker is released upon passing a physical this offseason. Dropping Decker from the roster would save the Jets $5.75 million under the cap.

When a physical might happen is unclear as Decker is recovering from hip and shoulder surgeries that are expected to keep him on the sideline through much or all of the team’s offseason work.

Whether his absence turns out to be permanent or temporary, the Jets are going to be giving young receivers like Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa, Devin Smith, Charone Peaks and Jalin Marshall plenty of opportunities in an offseason of major change.