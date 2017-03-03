Foot injury keeps D’Onta Foreman from working out at Scouting Combine

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 1:26 PM EST

The leading rusher at the top level of college football isn’t working out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Friday.

According to multiple reports, a medical exam showed that Foreman has a small stress fracture in his foot. Foreman’s father tweeted that his son was unaware of any problem before meeting with doctors this week and felt well enough to participate. He is expected to take part in Texas’ pro day at the end of the month.

Foreman ran for 2,028 yards for the Longhorns last season to lead FBS runners and scored 15 touchdowns. He weighed in at 233 pounds in Indianapolis after being listed at 249 in 2016 and was still able to go through the interview process with teams that might consider adding Foreman in April.

Foreman’s workout in Austin will help determine where he fits in the pecking order at running back. Leonard Fournette, Dalvin Cook and Christian McCaffery are generally considered to be at the top of this year’s class.