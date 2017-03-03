Friday morning one-liners

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 7:27 AM EST

Greg Cosell of NFL Films thinks the Bills should move on without QB Tyrod Taylor.

The Dolphins are in the market for cornerback help.

What will the Patriots do at running back this offseason?

C Nick Mangold had some fun with his release from the Jets.

Will Ezekiel Elliott’s rookie season lead the Ravens to reconsider their approach to running backs.

A look at the Bengals’ history of drafting running backs.

Browns coach Hue Jackson hopes WR Terrelle Pryor decides to stay put.

A call for the Steelers to draft a linebacker to pair with James Harrison.

The Texans want to do a better job of managing RB Lamar Miller’s workload.

What are the Colts missing on defense?

The Jaguars plan on a bigger role for LB Myles Jack.

The Titans like to create stressful situations in combine interviews.

Wisconsin T Ryan Ramczyk played for Broncos tight ends coach Geep Chryst’s brother Paul in college.

A 10-hour negotiating session on Monday ended with a new contract for Chiefs S Eric Berry.

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said the lesson he learned in 2016 was not to lose your starting quarterback.

LB Melvin Ingram isn’t the only free agent the Chargers hope to retain this offseason.

Cowboys TE Rico Gathers has made continued progress in his transition from basketball to football.

Could WR Brandon Marshall wind up in a Giants uniform?

The Eagles could lose DT Bennie Logan in free agency.

Looking at the chance of a long-term deal between the Redskins and QB Kirk Cousins.

The Bears’ need at quarterback means they’ll be paying attention to what other teams are doing at the position.

Lions C Travis Swanson has been cleared after the concussion that sidelined him for the final weeks of the season.

P Jacob Schum will remain with the Packers.

Soon-to-be former Vikings RB Adrian Peterson briefly went unrecognized during a man on the street interview.

The Falcons want to re-sign TE Levine Toilolo.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera suggested Daryl Williams will factor into the mix at offensive tackle.

The Saints are checking out guards at the Scouting Combine.

RB Dalvin Cook wouldn’t mind being reunited with Florida State teammate and Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston.

Making the case for the Cardinals drafting a quarterback this year.

The Rams are expected to be active in free agency.

G.M. John Lynch shared some thoughts about the 49ers’ plans on the personnel front.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expressed confidence in T George Fant.