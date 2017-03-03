Jags expect Prince Amukamara, Jonathan Cyprien to test the market

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 3, 2017, 5:00 PM EST

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell told reporters at the NFL Scouting Combine this week that he expects cornerback Prince Amukamara and safety Jonathan Cyprien to at least test the open market when free agency opens on March 9.

“For both of those guys, I think it’s important for them to hit the market, see what their value is and circle back with their representation,” Caldwell said.

The Florida Times-Union reported that the Jaguars’ decision makers and Amukamara’s representation met at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this week.

The Jaguars signed Amukamara to a one-year deal in free agency last year, and he started 12 games. Cyprien has been a starter since the Jaguars drafted him in the second round in 2013.

Caldwell didn’t say much more about what the team might be thinking, so the status of both players could come down to what they find — or don’t find — from other teams.