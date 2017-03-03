 Skip to content

Julio Jones may be having foot surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 3:09 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons makes a catch against Logan Ryan #26 of the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said after the Super Bowl that he’d wait a month to have the foot/toe injury that caused him problems in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl evaluated to see if he’ll need surgery.

That meeting is set for Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson, the Charlotte foot specialist who has been the go-to guy of late for athletes with issues in that area.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones will be having minor surgery while Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports the Falcons “emphasized no decision on surgery has been made just yet.” McClure reports the surgery would be to “remove a bunion” on Jones’ foot.

Jones’ availability for camp isn’t expected to be affected by the procedure and his play wasn’t particularly affected by the injury during the Falcons’ run to Super Bowl LI.

8 Responses to “Julio Jones may be having foot surgery”
  1. superpatriotsfan says: Mar 3, 2017 3:12 PM

    Glass

  2. davexucc says: Mar 3, 2017 3:20 PM

    His foot is probably the one thing that could keep him from shattering a bunch of receiving records.

  3. hukdeep says: Mar 3, 2017 3:20 PM

    Mmmm Funyuns!

  4. streetyson says: Mar 3, 2017 3:33 PM

    A bunion?! That whole “amazing playing-hurt, playing-strong” saga was over a damn bunion?!! Move over Ben, there’s a new Princess sat on the pea!

  5. kane337 says: Mar 3, 2017 3:38 PM

    Get well soon Julio

  6. fjw2 says: Mar 3, 2017 3:42 PM

    They misheard him. It isn’t minor surgery, he’s having miner surgery. All coal miners develop debilitating bunions at age 25.

  7. harrisonhits2 says: Mar 3, 2017 3:43 PM

    Didn’t stop him from making a couple amazing catches in the SB.

    That 4th quarter toe dragger on the sideline was almost a dagger in the Pats comeback.

    Hope this is no big issue and he’s full strength for next year.

  8. ratbastardshanahandjob says: Mar 3, 2017 3:56 PM

    As a Raider fan I hope A. Cooper can become as good as J. Jones is…

