Julio Jones may be having foot surgery

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 3:09 PM EST

Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones said after the Super Bowl that he’d wait a month to have the foot/toe injury that caused him problems in the weeks leading up to the Super Bowl evaluated to see if he’ll need surgery.

That meeting is set for Monday with Dr. Robert Anderson, the Charlotte foot specialist who has been the go-to guy of late for athletes with issues in that area.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Jones will be having minor surgery while Vaughn McClure of ESPN reports the Falcons “emphasized no decision on surgery has been made just yet.” McClure reports the surgery would be to “remove a bunion” on Jones’ foot.

Jones’ availability for camp isn’t expected to be affected by the procedure and his play wasn’t particularly affected by the injury during the Falcons’ run to Super Bowl LI.