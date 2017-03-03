Leonard Fournette isn’t worried about his “water weight”

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 8:55 AM EST

Leonard Fournette isn’t heavy, he was just thirsty.

The LSU running back weighed in at 240 pounds at the Scouting Combine, heavier than he expected and five pounds more than his listed weight in college.

“No, it was surprising,” Fournette said, via Jim Kleinpeter of the New Orleans Times-Picayune. “I drank a lot water before I weighed in. It’s water weight. It went away completely.”

We’ll find out today when he runs his 40-yard dash if he’s right, as Fournette said he expected to run “somewhere around 4.4.”

If he does, that combination of speed and power will be hard for teams at the top of the first round to pass, and Fournette said any concerns about his size overshadowed the full package he brings.

“A lot of people think I’m just strong,” he said. “Some people say I lack speed, lack burst. Tomorrow will show it all. I can play at 230, 225. It doesn’t matter. Either size, either weight I’m still fast, still the same.”

Fournette showed signs of being an Ezekiel Elliott-level dominant back as a sophomore, when he ran for 1,953 yards and 22 touchdowns. His numbers were down last year because of an ankle injury and sitting out LSU’s bowl game, but if he runs well today, any concerns will be flushed away.