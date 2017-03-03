 Skip to content

Leonard Fournette runs 4.51 and 4.52-second 40-yard dashes

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 1:51 PM EST
LSU running back Leonard Fournette is tested for flexibility at the NFL football scouting combine Friday, March 3, 2017, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) AP

It might not have been as fast as he was hoping for, but Leonard Fournette must be relieved.

The LSU running back ran his first 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.51 seconds and his second at 4.52, fast times for a guy who is carrying 240 pounds.

He said he was hoping to run in the 4.4s, despite being a little heavier than he was listed in college. He said the extra was “water weight” and wouldn’t slow him down, and perhaps after he woke up this morning he was closer to his goal.

Fournette’s 28.5-inch vertical leap was sort of ordinary, but the laws of physics dictate that boosting that kind of mass is going to be harder.

For comparison, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran a 4.47 40 with a 32.5-inch vertical at his combine last year, when he weighed in at 225 pounds.

7 Responses to “Leonard Fournette runs 4.51 and 4.52-second 40-yard dashes”
  1. youdrivemenutseagles says: Mar 3, 2017 1:56 PM

    28.5 vertical? Second day selection for sure now, lol.

  2. steeelfann0155 says: Mar 3, 2017 1:56 PM

    Tebow was what 38-39 vertical. At what 240 pounds?

  3. lightninglucci says: Mar 3, 2017 1:58 PM

    That picture. That picture scares me. So many questions.

  4. codiablo says: Mar 3, 2017 1:58 PM

    This year the NFL will be adding hurdles to the field, so the vertical jump matters for a guy that runs the ball.

  5. bkostela says: Mar 3, 2017 2:04 PM

    Fournette’s 28.5-inch vertical leap was sort of ordinary, but the laws of physics dictate that boosting that kind of mass is going to be harder.
    ________________________

    How do you explain Cameron Wake’s 45 inch vertical, then? Maybe the Ideal Gas Law has something to do with it.

  6. dawiz2008 says: Mar 3, 2017 2:05 PM

    This dude is slow. Dang and vert sucks. Looking bad.

  7. officialgame says: Mar 3, 2017 2:13 PM

    Water weight? Go use the urinal dude.

