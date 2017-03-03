Leonard Fournette runs 4.51 and 4.52-second 40-yard dashes

It might not have been as fast as he was hoping for, but Leonard Fournette must be relieved.
The LSU running back ran his first 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.51 seconds and his second at 4.52, fast times for a guy who is carrying 240 pounds.
He said he was hoping to run in the 4.4s, despite being a little heavier than he was listed in college. He said the extra was “water weight” and wouldn’t slow him down, and perhaps after he woke up this morning he was closer to his goal.
Fournette’s 28.5-inch vertical leap was sort of ordinary, but the laws of physics dictate that boosting that kind of mass is going to be harder.
For comparison, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran a 4.47 40 with a 32.5-inch vertical at his combine last year, when he weighed in at 225 pounds.
28.5 vertical? Second day selection for sure now, lol.
Tebow was what 38-39 vertical. At what 240 pounds?
That picture. That picture scares me. So many questions.
This year the NFL will be adding hurdles to the field, so the vertical jump matters for a guy that runs the ball.
Fournette’s 28.5-inch vertical leap was sort of ordinary, but the laws of physics dictate that boosting that kind of mass is going to be harder.
________________________
How do you explain Cameron Wake’s 45 inch vertical, then? Maybe the Ideal Gas Law has something to do with it.
This dude is slow. Dang and vert sucks. Looking bad.
Water weight? Go use the urinal dude.