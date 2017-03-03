Leonard Fournette runs 4.51 and 4.52-second 40-yard dashes

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 1:51 PM EST

It might not have been as fast as he was hoping for, but Leonard Fournette must be relieved.

The LSU running back ran his first 40-yard dash in an unofficial 4.51 seconds and his second at 4.52, fast times for a guy who is carrying 240 pounds.

He said he was hoping to run in the 4.4s, despite being a little heavier than he was listed in college. He said the extra was “water weight” and wouldn’t slow him down, and perhaps after he woke up this morning he was closer to his goal.

Fournette’s 28.5-inch vertical leap was sort of ordinary, but the laws of physics dictate that boosting that kind of mass is going to be harder.

For comparison, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran a 4.47 40 with a 32.5-inch vertical at his combine last year, when he weighed in at 225 pounds.