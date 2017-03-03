Mike Williams won’t run 40 at Scouting Combine

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 5:01 PM EST

NFL teams will have to wait to watch wide receiver Mike Williams run a 40-yard dash.

The Clemson wideout is expected to be one of the first receivers drafted this year and he’s decided to wait until he’s back in South Carolina to show off his sprinting skills. He explained Friday that he wants more time to prepare for what he believes is a once in a lifetime experience.

“Long season,” Williams said, via ESPN.com. “[I] haven’t had much time to prepare for it, so I’m going to take this week and next week to prepare for it and run it at my pro day. … You only run the 40 once, ever, in your life. You always be running routes. I was just focusing on what I’m going to be doing for a long time.”

Williams was measured at just under 6’4″ in Indianapolis and weighs 218 pounds, which makes his size a major calling card for NFL teams. If he turns in a time on March 16 that matches well with that frame, Williams will likely be hearing his name early on the first night of the draft.