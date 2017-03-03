 Skip to content

Mike Zimmer just hopes Teddy Bridgewater can get healthy

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 3, 2017, 7:51 AM EST
Minnesota Vikings coach Mike Zimmer speaks to reporters after the injury of quarterback Teddy Bridgewater at practice on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016, in Eden Prairie, Minn. Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered a "significant" knee injury in practice Tuesday and the team was awaiting tests to determine how long he might be out. (Carlos Gonzalez/Star Tribune via AP) AP

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer sounds like he’s thinking more about Teddy Bridgewater the person than Teddy Bridgewater the quarterback, as Bridgewater continues to recover from a severe knee injury he suffered in August.

Zimmer discussed Bridgewater on today’s PFT Live and sounded like he is mostly just concerned about seeing Bridgewater get well.

“I love Teddy Bridgewater,” Zimmer said. “I never thought there would be another quarterback to play for me. I used to tell him, ‘We’re either going down with the ship together or we’re going to sail it together.’ But things didn’t turn out that way. I love him as a person, I love him as a player, I just want him to get healthy. That’s the most important thing.”

Zimmer talked like he expects Sam Bradford to be his starter in 2017, and like he just hopes Bridgewater can be healthy enough to continue his career.

“Teddy is valuable to us, not just for football,” Zimmer said. “We want to take care of him.”

Although the Vikings have not said definitively whether Bridgewater can play this year, the talk out of Minnesota suggests that they’re not optimistic.

Permalink 5 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Minnesota Vikings, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
5 Responses to “Mike Zimmer just hopes Teddy Bridgewater can get healthy”
  1. f1restarter says: Mar 3, 2017 8:02 AM

    I think most Packer fans would agree 100%. Personally I would like nothing better than to see Teddy out there starting for the Vikings for the next 10 years.

  2. FrankRizzo says: Mar 3, 2017 8:03 AM

    Healthy enough so we can trade him to Buffalo for a first rounder

  3. whatjusthapped says: Mar 3, 2017 8:24 AM

    It seems to me that the 3 yard check down pass to the flat which is a staple of the Viking offense and well within Bridgewater’s skill set has been adequately replaced with Sammy Sleeves. Its winning with that as your offense that is the big challenge.

  4. blowfishes says: Mar 3, 2017 8:33 AM

    Bridgewater will remain a Viking for as long as he wants to. If he can play he’ll be playing… but if he can’t, then if he wants to turn to coaching, then there will be a place for him.

  5. Purple People Eaters says: Mar 3, 2017 8:34 AM

    That does not sound good at all. It’s like we’re cursed, we finally find a QB with potential and he immediately suffers s career threatening injury.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!