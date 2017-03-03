 Skip to content

Mitch Trubisky wants to be known as Mitchell Trubisky

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 3, 2017, 5:21 PM EST
DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 10: Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels thows a pass against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Artist Formerly Known as Mitch Trubisky throws at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Trubisky would prefer to be known as “Mitchell” from here on out. So, Mitchell Trubisky it is.

Trubisky measured at a shade over 6-foot-2 on Thursday, which is at least sort of a big deal in the NFL quarterback projecting world. There was a report Thursday that the Browns, Trubisky’s hometown team, are considering taking him with the No. 1 overall pick.

He’ll continue to do formal interviews with teams on Friday night — maybe discussing his name alteration, maybe not — and he’ll throw with the other quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

18 Responses to “Mitch Trubisky wants to be known as Mitchell Trubisky”
  1. bassplucker says: Mar 3, 2017 5:22 PM

    A D-bag AND an idiot. At least get drafted first before you go all diva on everyone.

  2. twoteamsforlosangeles says: Mar 3, 2017 5:23 PM

    Hope he has more success than Johnny/Jonathan Manziel did…A failure is still a failure by any other name.

  3. valentino8100 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:24 PM

    Let’s see how well that goes over when as a rook, you step foot into an NFL locker room for the first time.

  4. kcchefs58 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:26 PM

    Oh looky…he’s all grown up now.

  5. blitzinc43 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:27 PM

    As a close friend of the organization I admire Mitchy’s respect for the name his parent gave him

  6. pftthoughtpolicemostwanted says: Mar 3, 2017 5:27 PM

    Mitch is way cooler.

  7. skinsfan91 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:29 PM

    Really rolls off the tongue.

  8. dietrich43 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:30 PM

    OK, Mitch.

  9. runningoutofboundsisforgringos says: Mar 3, 2017 5:31 PM

    Bad time to be getting weird

  10. birdsfan17 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:31 PM

    Okay Mitchy poo

  11. FootballHaiku says: Mar 3, 2017 5:32 PM

    …but Money Makin’ Mitch sounds so much better!

  12. 6ball says: Mar 3, 2017 5:33 PM

    .
    I’d have gone with the symbol ” ¿ ”
    .

  13. Slapshot says: Mar 3, 2017 5:33 PM

    Well, exCUSE me!

  14. scoocha says: Mar 3, 2017 5:34 PM

    Cleveland is definitely grabbing this idiot up.
    BUST!

  15. scmems07 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:34 PM

    Potato tomato.

  16. sameer1138 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:34 PM

    Mitchell Trubisky is far too many syllables for the ADD/Twitter generation. And it just doesn’t roll off the tongue.

  17. scoocha says: Mar 3, 2017 5:34 PM

    Cleveland poised to grab this loser up.
    BUST!

  18. oscarxray says: Mar 3, 2017 5:42 PM

    It’s difficult nowadays, especially with e-mail,to know if you’re calling someone by their first or last name or if it’s the name of their dog.

  19. southpaw79 says: Mar 3, 2017 5:42 PM

    Makes sense. Bitchell Trubisky does not have the same bite. Good change.

Leave a Reply

