Mitch Trubisky wants to be known as Mitchell Trubisky

The Artist Formerly Known as Mitch Trubisky throws at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
On Friday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Trubisky would prefer to be known as “Mitchell” from here on out. So, Mitchell Trubisky it is.
Trubisky measured at a shade over 6-foot-2 on Thursday, which is at least sort of a big deal in the NFL quarterback projecting world. There was a report Thursday that the Browns, Trubisky’s hometown team, are considering taking him with the No. 1 overall pick.
He’ll continue to do formal interviews with teams on Friday night — maybe discussing his name alteration, maybe not — and he’ll throw with the other quarterbacks at the NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.
