No plans for B.J. Raji to return to football

Defensive tackle B.J. Raji left a contract offer from the Packers on the table around this time last year and announced that he’d be taking a “hiatus” from the NFL so that he could help take care of his ill mother and aunt.

That hiatus remains in effect and there’s no sign that Raji will be reversing course to resume his career during the 2017 season. His agent Brian Murphy said that members of the Packers organization have kept in touch with Raji and he believes they’d like him back in the fold, but Raji’s focus remains elsewhere.

“When he made the decision it was to go home and take care of his family and be with them, and he’s still doing that,” Murphy said, via ESPN.com. “His family is his first priority. He hasn’t really thought about football.”

Murphy said he doesn’t know if that will ever change and the chances of a return to the gridiron would seem to keep dropping the longer Raji is away from the game.