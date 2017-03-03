 Skip to content

Offensive tackle Ryan Harris announces his retirement

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 3, 2017, 9:22 PM EST
Offensive tackle Ryan Harris announced his retirement on Friday.

Harris, 31, signed with the Steelers last year but was limited to five games in his final season by injury.

With gratitude and clarity I have decided to retire from the NFL,” Harris wrote on Twitter Friday. “I am forever grateful to the teams, teammates, and their medical staffs.”

A third-round pick of the Broncos in 2007, Harris played in 115 career games for the Broncos, Texans, Chiefs and Steelers. He was a starter in two different stints with the Broncos and also started 15 games for the Chiefs in 2014.

