Packers raise ticket prices for eighth straight season

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2017, 2:23 PM EST

Supply is low and demand is high. So the prices keep going up, and up, and up. And up.

For the eighth straight year, the Packers are increasing their ticket prices. Via USA Today, the team has imposed an across-the-board hike of $7 per ticket.

Despite the ongoing hikes, team CEO Mark Murphy says that the team currently is just below the NFL average.

Regardless of how the ticket prices compare to other teams, the challenge for every team is to pick a number that will result in all tickets being sold, preferably with a long waiting list. Given that the Packers already have far more interested season-ticket holders than they have space for them, the Packers can afford to price plenty of their current customers out of the stadium before it ever will be an issue.