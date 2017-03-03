 Skip to content

Packers raise ticket prices for eighth straight season

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2017, 2:23 PM EST
GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 25: A young fan hold a sign as the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 25, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

Supply is low and demand is high. So the prices keep going up, and up, and up. And up.

For the eighth straight year, the Packers are increasing their ticket prices. Via USA Today, the team has imposed an across-the-board hike of $7 per ticket.

Despite the ongoing hikes, team CEO Mark Murphy says that the team currently is just below the NFL average.

Regardless of how the ticket prices compare to other teams, the challenge for every team is to pick a number that will result in all tickets being sold, preferably with a long waiting list. Given that the Packers already have far more interested season-ticket holders than they have space for them, the Packers can afford to price plenty of their current customers out of the stadium before it ever will be an issue.

5 Responses to “Packers raise ticket prices for eighth straight season”
  1. filthymcnasty3 says: Mar 3, 2017 2:31 PM

    A tremendous value, given the product fielded.

  2. BIGGSHAUN says: Mar 3, 2017 2:31 PM

    Mediocrity’s expensive!

  3. originate421 says: Mar 3, 2017 2:33 PM

    Do bleachers count as “owner suites”

  4. curtj5 says: Mar 3, 2017 2:45 PM

    Isnt the stadium in the middle of some corn fields? Comparing them to other cities is not fair, tickets for anything cost more in big cities. People also make more money.

  5. Carl Gerbschmidt says: Mar 3, 2017 2:46 PM

    It’s called the price of success. Did Minnesota drop their prices? That’s called the price of failure. Simple economics at work.

