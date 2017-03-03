Patriots announce Sebastian Vollmer’s release

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 6:11 PM EST

Word this week was that the Patriots were going to release right tackle Sebastian Vollmer and the team confirmed it on Friday.

They announced Vollmer’s release and it went on the league’s official transaction wire with a failed physical designation. Vollmer was on the physically unable to perform list for the entire 2016 season as a result of hip and shoulder injuries.

The stay on the PUP list meant that the final year of Vollmer’s contract, which called for him to make $2.25 million, tolled to this year. New England’s decision suggests that they had their doubts about Vollmer’s health and/or usefulness to the team moving forward.

Vollmer started 80 games for the Patriots since coming on board as a second-round pick in 2009. He was a strong player for the Patriots when healthy, but has now missed 38 games over the last six years so it wouldn’t be a great shock if this is the end of the line for him.