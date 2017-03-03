Patriots announce Sebastian Vollmer’s release

Word this week was that the Patriots were going to release right tackle Sebastian Vollmer and the team confirmed it on Friday.
They announced Vollmer’s release and it went on the league’s official transaction wire with a failed physical designation. Vollmer was on the physically unable to perform list for the entire 2016 season as a result of hip and shoulder injuries.
The stay on the PUP list meant that the final year of Vollmer’s contract, which called for him to make $2.25 million, tolled to this year. New England’s decision suggests that they had their doubts about Vollmer’s health and/or usefulness to the team moving forward.
Vollmer started 80 games for the Patriots since coming on board as a second-round pick in 2009. He was a strong player for the Patriots when healthy, but has now missed 38 games over the last six years so it wouldn’t be a great shock if this is the end of the line for him.
NE amortized the last of his signing and option bonus last year though they kept him on the team. If he had retired it is unclear if any of those payments could have been recovered. This closes the possibility that the team will get any monies back so it may have been a classy move to ensure Vollmer would not need to repay anything. Just a thought.
… so it may have been a classy move …
———–
Comments like this don’t go over well with Loser Nation (i.e., PIT, MIA, NYJ, NYG, IND, BAL, DEN fans), just saying.
When healthy, Vollmer was a legit top 5 OT. He struggled to stay healthy, though.
Part of Bill Belichick’s brilliance is his ability to make tough decisions and chop good players who have served the team well. BB has no sentiment in evaluating talent.
Farewell und danke schon to Herr Vollmer.
Loser nation? We (Denver) won the super bowl the year before you and beat you twice that season BTW. 9-7 ain’t that bad for a post SB win year. I like the Pats when we don’t play you, but fans like you make it really hard.
So much for “name a team” for life.
Wish Sea Bass the best & thank him for all his contributions….
He was AWESOME when healthy!!!
Go Pats!!!!