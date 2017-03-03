Patriots looking at backup QB options because of course they are

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 12:20 PM EST

Either we shouldn’t take things at face value this time of year, or someone wasn’t being sincere.

According to Jeff Howe of the Boston Herald, the Patriots are “exploring their options among backup quarterbacks” from the free agency pool.

That’s odd, because it was only a few days ago that we got the report they weren’t going to trade backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, which many people were skeptical of immediately.

The Patriots would be smart to sift through the options, in case someone blows them away with a trade offer for Garoppolo. That would leave Jacoby Brissett as the backup to Tom Brady, so having someone with a little more experience would probably be something they’re interested in. And with one former backup coming off the market already this week, they can’t wait too long if they’re going to act.

But since there’s still six days before the start of free agency, there’s still plenty of time for all of these stories to be true and false on a revolving basis.