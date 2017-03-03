Rams’ revised uniforms are an awkward half-measure

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2017, 10:30 AM EST

The Rams blew a golden opportunity during their annual Color Rush game by not eradicating the gold from uniforms worn below blue helmets and white horns. For 2017 and 2018, the mistake will be repeated on a regular basis.

The good news? The team has dumped the gold from the helmets and the pants, re-embracing the white horns from the days of George Allen and Deacon Jones. The bad news? The team’s jerseys won’t be changing, for now.

It’s an awkward half-measure by necessity, because teams can’t abruptly change their jerseys — for reasons that relate more to merchandising than aesthetics. And so the new jerseys (presumably without gold) will arrive in 2019, and the two-phase uniform change will be completed.

Why not wait until 2019 to change the uniform at all? If the Rams had the L.A. market to themselves, maybe they would. With the Chargers now coming to town, the Rams have opted for the partial re-branding, with the full-blown white-and-blue uniforms likely coming when the Rams and Chargers christen the new stadium they will share.