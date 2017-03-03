Report: Bears expected to pursue Stephon Gilmore

Posted by Curtis Crabtree on March 3, 2017, 1:23 AM EST

The Chicago Bears apparently already have their sights set on a pair of soon-to-be free agents. In addition to interest in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Mike Glennon, the Bears are also looking at one of the top cornerbacks set to hit the market.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, the Bears are expected to pursue Stephon Gilmore of the Buffalo Bills when free agency begins next week.

The Buffalo Bills elected not to use the franchise tag on Gilmore, which set the stage for him to become a free agent next week. He’s started 66 of 68 games played for the Bills over the last five seasons after being the 10th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. He had a career-high five interceptions for Buffalo last season.

While the legal tampering period officially begins on Tuesday ahead of the start of free agency on Thursday, the reality is preliminary conversations are almost certainly underway at the NFL combine this weekend.