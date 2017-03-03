Report: Bills might be interested in Trevor Siemian

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 7:57 AM EST

When the quarterback dominoes start falling next week, it could send some guys into the market we haven’t previously thought about being available.

According to the Buffalo News, citing Denver radio personality Benjamin Albright, a Broncos move could change the Bills plans at quarterback.

As the story goes, if Denver is able to land Tony Romo, the Bills would then be interested in acquiring Trevor Siemian to either compete with or replace Tyrod Taylor.

There are obviously a lot of moving parts there, but the connection is new Bills offensive coordinator Rick Dennison, who coached Siemian last year and would like a guy who knew his system.

Of course, there are a couple of big factors here, beginning with Romo’s decision. And then there’s the small matter that the Broncos might not want to part with Siemian anyway, since he’s proven reasonably capable while being inexpensive. Pairing Romo with 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch would ostensibly make Siemian surplus to requirements, but Romo’s durability concerns might lead them to prefer to keep all three.

And the Bills have to decide by March 11 whether to pick up the option on Taylor’s deal, which would trigger $31 million in guarantees.

So while sending Siemian to Buffalo might make some connect-the-dots sense, a lot of stuff has to happen to make it a possibility.