Report: Possibility of a three-way trade involving Kirk Cousins, Tony Romo

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 3, 2017, 5:58 PM EST

Well, this would shake things up.

In the wildest permutation of the quarterback dominoes falling we’ve heard to date, we have a report that a three-way trade could be discussed which would include Washington, San Francisco and Dallas and presumably keep Tony Romo in the NFC East.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, as a potential Kirk Cousins deal to the 49ers is discussed, the two teams may involve the Cowboys.

That would mean Cousins could join Kyle Shanahan with the 49ers, Washington would end up with a longtime rival and the Cowboys would end up with picks.

This is, frankly, so far out there it’s hard to believe, as the idea of the Cowboys trading Romo to a team they play twice a year seems farfetched. And since Romo has some degree of control over this process, it would be a bit of a surprise if Washington would be the place he’d choose to be.