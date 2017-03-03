 Skip to content

Report: Reuben Foster sent home from Scouting Combine

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2017, 10:44 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 7: Linebacker Reuben Foster #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide speaks to members of the media during the College Football Playoff National Championship Media Day on January 7, 2017 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Brian Blanco/Getty Images) Getty Images

A relatively uneventful Scouting Combine instantly got more eventful.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster will be sent home, according to ESPN. He reportedly got into it a “heated argument” with a hospital worker.

No specific details have emerged regarding the nature or context of the argument. Presumably, it relates to a medical examination of Foster, part of the mass poking and prodding that occurs in Indianapolis.

NFLPA president Eric Winston, reflecting on his own time at the Scouting Combine, said on Friday’s PFT Live that the general goal of the process is to “piss off” the players. In Foster’ case, mission accomplished. Apparently.

