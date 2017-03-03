Report: Reuben Foster sent home from Scouting Combine

Posted by Mike Florio on March 3, 2017, 10:44 PM EST

A relatively uneventful Scouting Combine instantly got more eventful.

Alabama linebacker Reuben Foster will be sent home, according to ESPN. He reportedly got into it a “heated argument” with a hospital worker.

No specific details have emerged regarding the nature or context of the argument. Presumably, it relates to a medical examination of Foster, part of the mass poking and prodding that occurs in Indianapolis.

NFLPA president Eric Winston, reflecting on his own time at the Scouting Combine, said on Friday’s PFT Live that the general goal of the process is to “piss off” the players. In Foster’ case, mission accomplished. Apparently.