Report: Steelers tender RFA Ross Cockrell at lowest level

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 12:09 PM EST

Cornerback Ross Cockrell started every game for the Steelers in 2016 and often found himself facing off against the top receivers on other clubs, which likely made it easy for Pittsburgh to decide to tender him as a restricted free agent this offseason.

Choosing the level of tender for Cockrell may have taken a little longer, but the team has reportedly made it’s decision. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports that the Steelers have extended an original-round tender on Cockrell.

That means teams will be able to negotiate with the cornerback, but they’d need to hand over a fourth-round pick (Cockrell was selected in that round by the Bills in 2014) and the Steelers would have the right to match any offer. If Cockrell plays out the year under the terms of the tender, he will have a salary of $1.8 million.

Cockrell had 62 tackles and 14 passes defensed during the regular season and added 17 more tackles during the playoffs.