Report: Taylor Gabriel gets second-round tender

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 3, 2017, 12:55 PM EST
HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Taylor Gabriel #18 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against Patrick Chung #23 of the New England Patriots in the second quarter of Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas.

The Falcons will place the second-round tender on restricted free agent wide receiver Taylor Gabriel, ESPN.com’s Vaughn McClure reported Friday.

The Falcons likely feel comfortable that Gabriel won’t receive an offer from another team at that tender level because a team that signs Gabriel would owe the Falcons a second-round pick.

Gabriel was a productive waiver-wire find for the Falcons last September. He scored five touchdowns last season and ended up playing a key role in the Falcons’ high-scoring offense.

If the Falcons and Gabriel can’t come to an agreement on a long-term deal, the second-round tender means he’ll make about $2.8 million in 2017. If he plays next season under the tender he’ll be eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2018.

