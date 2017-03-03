Report: Vincent Jackson wants to play in 2017

Wide receiver Vincent Jackson turned 34 in January and has missed 17 games over the last two seasons, but neither of those facts appear to be giving him pause about continuing his NFL career.
Adam Caplan of ESPN reports that Jackson plans to play in 2017. He will become a free agent next week unless he signs a new contract with the Buccaneers before the start of the new league year.
Neither Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht nor coach Dirk Koetter ruled out a return when asked about Jackson during their media sessions at the Scouting Combine this week. Licht said that there have been conversations with Jackson and both men praised the player and person Jackson has been during his time with the team.
That said, the Bucs will likely be in the market for a bit more reliability at the receiver spot opposite Mike Evans next season. Jackson hasn’t been particularly productive when he’s been in the lineup in the last two seasons and that makes it difficult to put too many eggs in his basket moving forward.
Vincent Jackson wants to collect a pay check.
Dude has always been about the money, nothing else. He hit free agency in his prime and rather than signing with a decent team he took top dollar to play for one of the worst teams in the league at the time. Now he wants to get paid one last time… I wouldn’t touch him with a 10 foot pole.
As a close friend of the organization there should be a nice spot made for him with the newly christened LA Chargers
joetoronto says:
Mar 3, 2017 11:24 AM
Vincent Jackson wants to collect a pay check.
———-
Very true. But don’t you? I certainly do. Most players would. It can’t just be about us being pissed he has a high salary.
Denver should sign him just so VJ can play for VJ.