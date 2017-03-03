 Skip to content

Thomas Dimitroff has a “B.S. radar” during Combine interviews

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 3, 2017, 6:53 AM EST
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: Atlanta Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff celebrates after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images) Getty Images

When Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff interviews prospects that the Scouting Combine, he thinks he’ll know if what he hears is B.S.

Dimitroff said on PFT Live that he and the rest of the Falcons’ staff think they know when players are shooting straight with them and when they are not.

“When you interview these guys, there is a little bit of a B.S. radar that goes up and if you detect it, I think everyone has a pigeonhole. I’ve always said that. Just make sure your pigeonhole isn’t full of crap,” Dimitroff said.

Dimitroff said that if a player does come in and try to B.S. them, that’s not a player they want on the Falcons.

“If some guys are putting on a show,” Dimitroff said, “I’m not sure I have the patience for that.”

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Atlanta Falcons, Rumor Mill, Top Stories
Respond to “Thomas Dimitroff has a “B.S. radar” during Combine interviews”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!