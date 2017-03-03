Thomas Dimitroff has a “B.S. radar” during Combine interviews

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 3, 2017, 6:53 AM EST

When Falcons General Manager Thomas Dimitroff interviews prospects that the Scouting Combine, he thinks he’ll know if what he hears is B.S.

Dimitroff said on PFT Live that he and the rest of the Falcons’ staff think they know when players are shooting straight with them and when they are not.

“When you interview these guys, there is a little bit of a B.S. radar that goes up and if you detect it, I think everyone has a pigeonhole. I’ve always said that. Just make sure your pigeonhole isn’t full of crap,” Dimitroff said.

Dimitroff said that if a player does come in and try to B.S. them, that’s not a player they want on the Falcons.

“If some guys are putting on a show,” Dimitroff said, “I’m not sure I have the patience for that.”