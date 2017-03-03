Vernon Davis wants to stay put

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 12:48 PM EST

The Redskins signed tight end Jordan Reed to a contract extension last offseason and he turned in a season that looked a lot like the ones that earned him a new deal.

Reed was a frequent and productive target in the passing game while also dealing with a concussion and shoulder injury that limited him to 12 games during the regular season. Reed has never played all 16 games in a year, something the team tried to protect themselves against by signing Vernon Davis as a free agent.

Davis fit the bill quite well. He caught 44 passes for 583 yards and two touchdowns to provide cover when Reed was out as well as another good option on offense when Reed was in the lineup. It’s a role that Davis, who is set to be a free agent, would like to play again next season.

“You know I’m letting my agent deal with that at the moment with hopes that I’ll be back with the Washington Redskins,” Davis said, via CSNMidAtlantic.com. “I’ll just be optimistic about it. I would love to stay here because it’s such a great organization. The locker room’s amazing. I’m extremely happy here, and it would only make sense to stay here and continue to be a Washington Redskin.”

Davis said head coach Jay Gruden is “everything you could possibly want in a coach” while discussing the reasons why he’d like to remain with the team that gave him a chance to rebound after a couple of down years with the 49ers and Broncos.