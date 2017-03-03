Vikings hold onto Jeremiah Sirles

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 3:41 PM EST

Injuries on the Vikings offensive line pushed Jeremiah Sirles into the starting lineup last season and he’ll be back in 2017 to see if he can remain there.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Sirles has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, which puts him in line to make $690,000 next season. Sirles started 10 games at right tackle last season and said he wants to compete for a first-team role whether it’s at that position or a different one.

“I’m excited about it,” Sirles said. “I just want to go in and compete for a starting spot anywhere on the line.”

Sirles came to the Vikings in a 2015 trade, but didn’t make any regular season appearances for Minnesota that year.