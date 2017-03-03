 Skip to content

Vikings hold onto Jeremiah Sirles

Posted by Josh Alper on March 3, 2017, 3:41 PM EST
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JANUARY 1: Jarius Wright #17 and Jeremiah Sirles #78 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after Wright scored a touchdown in the second quarter of the game against the Chicago Bears on January 1, 2017 at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images) Getty Images

Injuries on the Vikings offensive line pushed Jeremiah Sirles into the starting lineup last season and he’ll be back in 2017 to see if he can remain there.

Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press reports that Sirles has been tendered as an exclusive rights free agent, which puts him in line to make $690,000 next season. Sirles started 10 games at right tackle last season and said he wants to compete for a first-team role whether it’s at that position or a different one.

“I’m excited about it,” Sirles said. “I just want to go in and compete for a starting spot anywhere on the line.”

Sirles came to the Vikings in a 2015 trade, but didn’t make any regular season appearances for Minnesota that year.

2 Responses to “Vikings hold onto Jeremiah Sirles”
  1. fwippel says: Mar 3, 2017 3:43 PM

    If he’s starting in 2017, it will either be because he has made vast improvements, or because the Vikings didn’t improve their OL enough this off-season.

  2. clayjtitan66 says: Mar 3, 2017 3:48 PM

    Fire 🔥 Spielma

