 Skip to content

49ers reach deal with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 4, 2017, 2:42 PM EST
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 24: Jeremy Kerley #17 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts during the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on December 24, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images) Getty Images

The 49ers don’t have any quarterbacks, but they have another guy for one to throw to.

According to Adam Caplan and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers have agreed to a three-year, $10.5 million contract with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, keeping him off the free agent market.

Kerley was moderately productive last year, catching 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, that may be proof that everything’s relative, as they had one of the worst passing games in the NFL last season.

The 28-year-old Kerley spent his first five years with the Jets.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Home, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers
Respond to “49ers reach deal with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!