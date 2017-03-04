49ers reach deal with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 4, 2017, 2:42 PM EST

The 49ers don’t have any quarterbacks, but they have another guy for one to throw to.

According to Adam Caplan and Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 49ers have agreed to a three-year, $10.5 million contract with wide receiver Jeremy Kerley, keeping him off the free agent market.

Kerley was moderately productive last year, catching 64 passes for 667 yards and three touchdowns. Of course, that may be proof that everything’s relative, as they had one of the worst passing games in the NFL last season.

The 28-year-old Kerley spent his first five years with the Jets.