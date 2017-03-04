 Skip to content

Bears re-sign long snapper, backup quarterback

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 4, 2017, 5:02 PM EST
CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 11: Connor Shaw #8 of the Chicago Bears passes against the Denver Broncos at Soldier Field on August 11, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Broncos defeated the Bears 22-0. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Bears announced Saturday that they have signed quarterback Connor Shaw and long snapper Patrick Scales to new one-year contracts.

Scales signed with the Bears during the 2015 season and handled the long snapping duties in all 16 games last season. He’s appeared in 23 career games since breaking into the NFL in 2013.

Shaw was claimed via waivers last summer and then was hurt in the preseason. He broke into the league with the Browns in 2014 and made his only career start and appearance for the Browns in the 2014 season finale. The Bears are expected to move on from starting quarterback Jay Cutler, and Shaw will likely be given a chance to compete for the team’s backup job.

3 Responses to “Bears re-sign long snapper, backup quarterback”
  1. The Almighty Cabbage says: Mar 4, 2017 5:09 PM

    Re-signing Shaw was a smart move. He knows the offense and should be a very capable backup. Heck, he might even be able to start. Not likely, I don’t think, but one never knows.

  2. dabears62 says: Mar 4, 2017 5:24 PM

    DO NOT re sign Barkley or Hoyer.
    Better off sticking with Cutler for one more year while a rookie QB is groomed.

  3. thegreatgabbert says: Mar 4, 2017 5:33 PM

    Uh oh it’s a long snapper…. back up quarterback, back up!

