Bears re-sign long snapper, backup quarterback

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 4, 2017, 5:02 PM EST

The Bears announced Saturday that they have signed quarterback Connor Shaw and long snapper Patrick Scales to new one-year contracts.

Scales signed with the Bears during the 2015 season and handled the long snapping duties in all 16 games last season. He’s appeared in 23 career games since breaking into the NFL in 2013.

Shaw was claimed via waivers last summer and then was hurt in the preseason. He broke into the league with the Browns in 2014 and made his only career start and appearance for the Browns in the 2014 season finale. The Bears are expected to move on from starting quarterback Jay Cutler, and Shaw will likely be given a chance to compete for the team’s backup job.