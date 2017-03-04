Catch up on the PFT Live podcasts from a huge week in Indy

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2017, 10:34 AM EST

I’ve made the trek from Indy (through Detroit) back to Pittsburgh and then to West Virginia, and I’m locked in for the long haul of the final days of the Scouting Combine, the pre-free agency period, and the launch of free agency.

As you watch a bunch of guys run in a straight line and do other things that aren't football, you can hear about football from plenty of football coaches and people who have put together football teams.

It’s the PFT Live podcast, locked and loaded at iTunes or audioBoom, featuring extended interviews with the likes of Broncos executive V.P. of football operations John Elway, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, Falcons coach Dan Quinn, Falcons G.M. Thomas Dimitroff, Raiders coach Jack Del Rio, Panthers coach Ron Rivera, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, Broncos coach Vance Joseph, Bills coach Sean McDermott, Vikings G.M. Rick Spielman, Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim, Eagles executive V.P. of football operations Howie Roseman, Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, Buccaneers G.M. Jason Licht, Jaguars G.M. Dave Caldwell.

We also talked to NFLPA president Eric Winston, former Colts punter Pat McAfee, and last and definitely least Paul Allen of KFAN and the Vikings Radio Network.

