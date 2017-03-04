Chris Godwin garners positive attention at Scouting Combine

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2017, 11:51 AM EST

Every year, prospects build buzz with their performances at the Scouting Combine. Whether that translates to great NFL performance is a different issue for a different day; for now, with the various events of the Underwear Olympics front and center, the things guys do in Indy stand out.

Penn State receiver Chris Godwin has been standing out at this year’s Combine. He has generated the fastest time for a receiver thus far, cranking out a still-unofficial 4.42-second 40-yard dash. He also pumped out 19 reps in the 225-pound bench press.

Kim Jones of NFL Network explained on the air that one G.M. was “shocked” by Godwin’s time in the 40, and that a receivers coach said Godwin helped himself.

He also helped himself with nine catches for 187 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Rose Bowl. Looking through his performances at Penn State, however, there are plenty of so-so days that would need to be fully understood before concluding with confidence that he will be able to get open against NFL defensive backs.