Corey Davis confident he’ll be healed by April

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 4, 2017, 9:15 AM EST

Corey Davis of Western Michigan won’t be running and working out with the other wide receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday morning due to an ankle injury.

But Davis told reporters in Indianapolis that he’ll schedule a workout sometime in April so scouts can get a 40-yard dash time and said he’s on schedule as far as his rehab from his January surgery to repair two tendons in his ankle.

“I don’t think it should (affect my draft stock) because my game tape is not too shabby,” Davis said, per the Detroit Free Press. “And I’ll be good by minicamp, so that’s really what matters.”

NFL teams generally hold a rookie minicamp either one or two weeks after the draft, which begins April 27.

The special workout will be scheduled because Davis won’t be ready to run by Western Michigan’s March 15 pro day. Davis caught 19 touchdown passes last season, and NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock ranks Davis as the top wide receiver in this draft.