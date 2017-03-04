Derek Barnett out of today’s Combine drills with illness

Posted by Michael David Smith on March 4, 2017, 7:05 AM EST

Former Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett is viewed as a likely first-round pick, but he’s not having a great Combine.

Barnett weighed in at just 259 pounds, smaller than NFL teams look for from a defensive end. And now he’s sick and will not participate in today’s Combine drills, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Barnett may still do on-field work on Sunday if he feels better.

In all three of his seasons at Tennessee, Barnett had at least 10 sacks. He had one year of eligibility remaining but decided to leave school early and enter this year’s NFL draft.