Deshaun Watson, Mitchell Trubisky post impressive 40-yard dash times

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 4, 2017, 12:32 PM EST
TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 09: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Clemson Tigers celebrates after throwing a 24-yard touchdown pass during the third quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium on January 9, 2017 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) Getty Images

The quarterbacks ran the 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday. Not surprisingly, Deshaun Watson of Clemson and Mitchell Trubisky of North Carolina ran well.

Watson’s unofficial times were 4.68 and 4.67. Trubisky’s unofficial times were 4.71 and 4.67.

Trevor Knight of Texas A&M had the fastest time by a quarterback with an unofficial 4.54.

DeShone Kizer of Notre Dame had an official time of 4.83. Patrick Mahomes of Texas Tech was clocked in 4.80 and 4.84.

The quarterbacks are grouped alphabetically, so Kizer ran and threw with the morning group. Watson, Trubisky and Mahomes will throw once the wide receivers are finished with their 40-yard dashes.

