 Skip to content

Jerry Jones: No truth to three-way rumors, Tony Romo might still stay

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 4, 2017, 3:27 PM EST
ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones applauds during warm ups before the NFC Divisional Playoff Game against the Green Bay Packers at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) Getty Images

Jerry Jones isn’t considering any three-way deals. Trades, you weirdo.

The Cowboys owner told reporters on his bus today at the Scouting Combine that the reported/maybe/possibly considered/future inclusion of Tony Romo into a rumored/convoluted swap between Washington and San Francisco was news to him.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones said that wasn’t a possibility, and that there was no legitimacy to the reports.

That’s frankly what you’d expect him to say, as the initial report was so full of conditions that it was hard to believe.

Jones also refused to rule out the possibility of Romo returning to the Cowboys next season as a $14 million backup to Dak Prescott,

I have not ruled out the possibility of him being a part of the Cowboys at all,” he said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Frankly, that’s just as unbelievable as the three-way trade, but it’s the thing he has to say while preserving all his options for possibly trading Romo in the coming days.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Latest Stories in: Dallas Cowboys, Rumor Mill, San Francisco 49ers, Top Stories, Washington Redskins
Respond to “Jerry Jones: No truth to three-way rumors, Tony Romo might still stay”
Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!