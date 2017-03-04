Jerry Jones: No truth to three-way rumors, Tony Romo might still stay

Posted by Darin Gantt on March 4, 2017, 3:27 PM EST

Jerry Jones isn’t considering any three-way deals. Trades, you weirdo.

The Cowboys owner told reporters on his bus today at the Scouting Combine that the reported/maybe/possibly considered/future inclusion of Tony Romo into a rumored/convoluted swap between Washington and San Francisco was news to him.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones said that wasn’t a possibility, and that there was no legitimacy to the reports.

That’s frankly what you’d expect him to say, as the initial report was so full of conditions that it was hard to believe.

Jones also refused to rule out the possibility of Romo returning to the Cowboys next season as a $14 million backup to Dak Prescott,

“I have not ruled out the possibility of him being a part of the Cowboys at all,” he said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com.

Frankly, that’s just as unbelievable as the three-way trade, but it’s the thing he has to say while preserving all his options for possibly trading Romo in the coming days.