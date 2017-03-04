John Ross sets Combine speed record, unofficially

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2017, 12:45 PM EST

Step aside, Chris Johnson. Possibly.

Washington receiver John Ross unofficially ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. If that number stands, it becomes the fastest 40 time in the history of the Indianapolis gathering of incoming prospects. Nine years ago, Johnson (who has played running back for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals) cranked out a 4.24-second 40.

The effort, if it becomes official, would have qualified Ross for a free island from Adidas. Alas, Ross accomplished the feat with Nike shoes on his feet.

So the good news for Ross is that he may have set the record. The better news is that he may not have to worry about what to do with a freaking island.

The possible bad news is that Ross appeared to pull up with an injury. Michael Irvin of NFL Network says Ross is merely suffering from cramps, and that he may still run a second time.

Steve Smith of NFL Network believes that Ross should simply exit the building. Which reminds me of the story former NFL coach Kevin Gilbride told earlier this week on PFT Live about a prospect who did just that.