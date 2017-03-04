 Skip to content

John Ross sets Combine speed record, unofficially

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2017, 12:45 PM EST
SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 12: Wide receiver John Ross #1 of the Washington Huskies rushes for a touchdown against the USC Trojans on November 12, 2016 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. The Trojans defeated the Huskies 24-13. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images) Getty Images

Step aside, Chris Johnson. Possibly.

Washington receiver John Ross unofficially ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. If that number stands, it becomes the fastest 40 time in the history of the Indianapolis gathering of incoming prospects. Nine years ago, Johnson (who has played running back for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals) cranked out a 4.24-second 40.

The effort, if it becomes official, would have qualified Ross for a free island from Adidas. Alas, Ross accomplished the feat with Nike shoes on his feet.

So the good news for Ross is that he may have set the record. The better news is that he may not have to worry about what to do with a freaking island.

The possible bad news is that Ross appeared to pull up with an injury. Michael Irvin of NFL Network says Ross is merely suffering from cramps, and that he may still run a second time.

Steve Smith of NFL Network believes that Ross should simply exit the building. Which reminds me of the story former NFL coach Kevin Gilbride told earlier this week on PFT Live about a prospect who did just that.

  1. bigdog2372 says: Mar 4, 2017 12:47 PM

    With the 19th pick in the NFL draft…

  2. jjpt4540 says: Mar 4, 2017 12:47 PM

    If its stands he’s got an island now

  3. grogansheroes says: Mar 4, 2017 12:51 PM

    Welcome to Oakland!

  4. fiddlinred says: Mar 4, 2017 12:54 PM

    $

  5. kcchefs58 says: Mar 4, 2017 12:57 PM

    Classless move by Adidas if they don’t give him the island. There’s no “do the right thing” anymore. #smdh

  6. faithful49er707 says: Mar 4, 2017 12:59 PM

    I’ve seen beers at tailgate party’s slammed faster

  7. squinn21 says: Mar 4, 2017 12:59 PM

    Guy is going to get paid

  8. bettis3636 says: Mar 4, 2017 1:03 PM

    Yea well Dri Archer and Chris Rainey were fast too and look where that got them!!

  9. darcrequiem says: Mar 4, 2017 1:03 PM

    Al Davis is looking down on Indy with smile right now.

  10. walker1191 says: Mar 4, 2017 1:05 PM

    Jerry Rice, the greatest WR of all time, ran a 4.71.

    Does any of this matter?

  11. raiderinva says: Mar 4, 2017 1:07 PM

    I thought Bo Jackson had the record running the 40 in 4.12?

  12. seatownballers says: Mar 4, 2017 1:07 PM

    Forget the deal the nfl team gives him. Every shoe company and under armour company will give him hundred million. +
    Don’t be surprised if he comes to draft holding a sprite or a new energy drink in hand.

  13. descendency says: Mar 4, 2017 1:13 PM

    jjpt4540 says:
    Mar 4, 2017 12:47 PM
    If its stands he’s got an island now

    —-

    The agreement was with Adidas, not Nike. He was wearing Nikes.

  14. suncawy says: Mar 4, 2017 1:17 PM

    Let’s see him race Usain Bolt.

  15. waynefontesismyfather says: Mar 4, 2017 1:27 PM

    Smart move wearing Nike. Adidas is sub-standard across the board. The shoes are laughable and the polo shirts are as comfortable as wearing sand paper.

    They’re trying to stay releivant with this stupid island gimmick. Just quit now and go back to Germany.

  16. rhamrhoddy says: Mar 4, 2017 1:34 PM

    The whole adidas thing was scammy anyways. You can google: adidas island fine print or just search adidas on deadspin for a funny breakdown of fine print details.

    It sounds like Adidas could make you return the island if they felt like it at their discretion at any time in the first year. A lot of other things too. They got their name out there but hopefully people realize that it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.

  17. lingsun54 says: Mar 4, 2017 1:34 PM

    JR must be proud of his son.

  18. murphyslaw40 says: Mar 4, 2017 1:42 PM

    raiderinva says:
    I thought Bo Jackson had the record running the 40 in 4.12?

    ***********************************
    Unofficially. Deion had a 4.21, but not electronically timed.

