John Ross sets Combine speed record, unofficially

Step aside, Chris Johnson. Possibly.
Washington receiver John Ross unofficially ran a 4.22-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine. If that number stands, it becomes the fastest 40 time in the history of the Indianapolis gathering of incoming prospects. Nine years ago, Johnson (who has played running back for the Titans, Jets, and Cardinals) cranked out a 4.24-second 40.
The effort, if it becomes official, would have qualified Ross for a free island from Adidas. Alas, Ross accomplished the feat with Nike shoes on his feet.
So the good news for Ross is that he may have set the record. The better news is that he may not have to worry about what to do with a freaking island.
The possible bad news is that Ross appeared to pull up with an injury. Michael Irvin of NFL Network says Ross is merely suffering from cramps, and that he may still run a second time.
Steve Smith of NFL Network believes that Ross should simply exit the building. Which reminds me of the story former NFL coach Kevin Gilbride told earlier this week on PFT Live about a prospect who did just that.
With the 19th pick in the NFL draft…
Classless move by Adidas if they don’t give him the island. There’s no “do the right thing” anymore. #smdh
Yea well Dri Archer and Chris Rainey were fast too and look where that got them!!
Jerry Rice, the greatest WR of all time, ran a 4.71.
Does any of this matter?
I thought Bo Jackson had the record running the 40 in 4.12?
Smart move wearing Nike. Adidas is sub-standard across the board. The shoes are laughable and the polo shirts are as comfortable as wearing sand paper.
They’re trying to stay releivant with this stupid island gimmick. Just quit now and go back to Germany.
The whole adidas thing was scammy anyways. You can google: adidas island fine print or just search adidas on deadspin for a funny breakdown of fine print details.
It sounds like Adidas could make you return the island if they felt like it at their discretion at any time in the first year. A lot of other things too. They got their name out there but hopefully people realize that it wasn’t all it was cracked up to be.
