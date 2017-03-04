Kirk Cousins hasn’t signed his franchise tender yet

Last year, Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins move quickly to accept a one-year, $19.95 million franchise tender from the team. This year, not.
Per a source with knowledge of the situations, Cousins has not yet applied pen to paper, four days after Washington extended a one-year, $23.94 million offer for 2017. Until the offer is accepted by Cousins, it can be rescinded by Washington.
Last year, Cousins signed the tender one day after it was extended.
Given the current disarray in Washington (with the football team, not the rest of the stuff that’s happening), Cousins possibly has decided to sit tight. With so many unusual things going on with the franchise, the tender could potentially be yanked — especially if Cousins were to take the position that, unlike last year, he won’t show up for the offseason program, training camp, or the preseason, opting instead to arrive a few days before the regular season opener.
This would be fully within the player’s rights, and it would make it difficult for the franchise to get anything close to a full return on its franchise-tagged quarterback.
Cousins said in late January that he’d probably sign the one-year offer and play under the tag. At $23.94 million, why wouldn’t he?
The fact that he hasn’t already pounced on the offer suggests that something is happening. If it’s still not signed by the end of the month, things could get even more interesting in D.C. And by interesting I mean completely and totally dysfunctional.
There is no need to rush to sign the tender. If it gets pulled back, he become a free agent and probably gets 5 years at $100 million total with $25 guaranteed.
It’s hard to be sympathetic to anyone in these billionaire vs. millionaire dramas.
I haven’t signed mine, either. I’m hoping they’ll throw in a case of Zima. You like that?
Wouldn’t it be dangerous to show up a few days before the first game and say “alright, so what’s the plan?” Even if you only put Captain Kirk in the middle of the 32 other starting QB’s in the league he can find someone else who wants him if he wants out of the circus bad enough.
Cousins holds all the cards and has no reason to sign until the very last minute. Gruden’s contract is up next season, so he doesn’t even know who his coach will be in a year. If it were me, I’d wait ’em out.
I just don’t get what’s going on between the Redskins and Cousins. The whole deal is just plain weird. You’d think a team would want a long-term deal with a QB as capable as Cousins. But, then again, this is Washington and we all know how screwed up everything is in the Emerald City.