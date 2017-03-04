Myles Garrett wants to be top pick, says he’ll apologize to Browns for video

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 4, 2017, 4:49 PM EST

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett feels he came to the NFL Scouting Combine with a chance to make himself the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft, and when Garrett talked to reporters he admitted he’d like to be the top pick.

“It [would show] I’m the top dog, at least from the beginning,” Garrett said. “But once I’m in the NFL I can’t hang my hat on that. I’ve got to keep on rising.”

Asked what he felt he had to do to be the No. 1 pick, Garrett said “dominate here and not make any more crazy videos.”

Garrett’s on-field workout at the NFL Scouting Combine will be Sunday morning.

The Browns, who hold the No. 1 pick, probably feel obliged to ask Garrett about the video that surfaced on ESPN.com in which Garrett jokingly asked the Cowboys, his hometown team, to draft him. Garrett said he had a formal interview planned with the Browns Saturday night and planned to offer an apology for that video during the meeting. He also called that video his biggest regret.