Myles Garrett wants to be top pick, says he’ll apologize to Browns for video

Posted by Zac Jackson on March 4, 2017, 4:49 PM EST
COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 08: Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies waits near the bench in the second half of their game against the Tennessee Volunteers at Kyle Field on October 8, 2016 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images) Getty Images

Former Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett feels he came to the NFL Scouting Combine with a chance to make himself the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s draft, and when Garrett talked to reporters he admitted he’d like to be the top pick.

It [would show] I’m the top dog, at least from the beginning,” Garrett said. “But once I’m in the NFL I can’t hang my hat on that. I’ve got to keep on rising.”

Asked what he felt he had to do to be the No. 1 pick, Garrett said “dominate here and not make any more crazy videos.”

Garrett’s on-field workout at the NFL Scouting Combine will be Sunday morning.

The Browns, who hold the No. 1 pick, probably feel obliged to ask Garrett about the video that surfaced on ESPN.com in which Garrett jokingly asked the Cowboys, his hometown team, to draft him. Garrett said he had a formal interview planned with the Browns Saturday night and planned to offer an apology for that video during the meeting. He also called that video his biggest regret.

