Report: Patriots offered 32nd pick for Brandin Cooks

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2017, 8:57 PM EST

The Saints want a “significant return” for receiver Brandin Cooks. The last pick in round one apparently isn’t significant enough.

Josh Katzenstein of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that the Patriots have offered the 32nd selection for Cooks, and that the Saints declined. It’s unclear whether the Patriots offered more picks or whether the Saints have countered.

The Eagles and Titans also were reportedly interested in Cooks. They hold picks No. 14 and 18, respectively, in round one. Coincidentally, Cooks is now represented by Bruce and Ryan Tollner. They also represent Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Cooks, a first-round pick in 2014, has one year left on his rookie deal along with the fifth-year option, which must be exercised by May 3. Reports that Cooks is frustrated in the New Orleans offense surfaced in December.

The Saints have a history of moving on from talented skill-position players, including tight end Jimmy Graham, receiver Kenny Stills, and running backs Reggie Bush and Darren Sproles.