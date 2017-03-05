Alshon Jeffery, Bears talking, “more than open” to new deal

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2017, 8:06 AM EST

The Bears didn’t use the franchise tag on wide receiver Alshon Jeffery for the second time in as many years, but that doesn’t mean that the wideout will definitely be moving on as a free agent.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears and Jeffery’s agent had a “positive meeting” on Saturday about working out a new deal for Jeffery in Chicago. Per the report, both sides are “more than open” to finding common ground that would result in more of the same for the 2012 second-round pick.

After the franchise tag deadline passed on Wednesday, Jeffery said he is looking for a team that needs a receiver and gives him the “best situation to win a championship.” The Bears would seem to qualify for the former more than the latter, although Jeffery’s expressed optimism about the team’s trajectory in the recent past.

While things may be chummy with the Bears, Jeffery can start hearing what other teams are willing to offer in a couple of days and the right words from another team will drop the chances of staying in the Windy City.