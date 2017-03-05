Derek Barnett shows up for Combine workouts despite virus

Posted by Mike Florio on March 5, 2017, 10:03 AM EST

Tennessee defensive end Derek Barnett didn’t participate in Saturday’s workouts at the Scouting Combine because of a virus. On Sunday, Barnett fought through the illness to show up for the on-field session for defensive lineman.

Via Gil Brandt of NFL.com, Barnett ran the 40-yard dash in 4.81 seconds and 4.85 seconds.

Regarded as a likely first-round pick in 2017, Barnett exited college early after racking up more than 10 sacks in each of his three seasons. He was the first true freshman to start on the defensive line for the Volunteers in school history.

Barnett left Tennessee with 32.0 sacks, a record for the school. Which isn’t bad, given that a guy named Reggie White once played there.