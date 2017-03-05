Eagles re-sign Jaylen Watkins, tender Trey Burton as RFA

Posted by Josh Alper on March 5, 2017, 10:36 AM EST

The Eagles took care of some housekeeping with a pair of their own free agents ahead of the start of the new league year.

The team announced that they have signed safety Jaylen Watkins to a one-year contract. Watkins was set for exclusive rights free agency, which meant the Eagles held onto him when they tendered him a contract in the first place. Watkins was a fourth-round pick in 2014 who got cut in 2015 before returning to the team later in the year. He had 32 tackles and three passes defensed in 16 games last year.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles have also extended a second-round restricted free agent tender to tight end Trey Burton. Burton stands to make $2.81 million under the tender and the Eagles will have the right to match any outside offer for his services or take a second-round pick as compensation.

Burton had 37 catches for 327 yards last season.